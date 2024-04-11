Suspicious Man Followed College Students, Juvenile In Hackettstown: Police

Last weekend, two Centenary University students were accosted at West Moore Street near the Reeves Residence by an unknown man in an attempt to lure them into his vehicle, Hackettstown police said in a release. The suspect was described as a Black man in his 40s with a burly body type.

On Monday, April 8 at 8:30 p.m., a girl said a dark colored vehicle followed her from one parking lot to another in the area of Greenview Garden Apartments on Arthur Terrace.

The girl ran across the street and the vehicle then followed her and parked, police said. The driver then exited the vehicle and walked quickly behind her, police said. The person was described as a Black male with stocky build, and wearing a surgical/medical face mask, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 908-852-3300 or 908-852-3302.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.