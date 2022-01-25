Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Detectives Turn Tables On Scammers Who Thought They'd Conned NJ Grandma
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Unconscious Warren County Man Slams Pickup Truck, Crashes Into Bagel Shop: Police

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Hackettstown police
Hackettstown police Photo Credit: Hackettstown Police Department/Facebook

A Warren County driver passed out behind the wheel Tuesday morning before running a red light, hitting another vehicle, and crashing into a nearby bagel shop, authorities said.

Jeffrey Heymann, 62, was driving a 2006 Land Rover east on Route 57 in Hackettstown when he went unconscious and ran the red light at the Route 182 intersection around 4:45 a.m., local police said.

Heymann, of Washington, then hit Mansfield Township resident Michael Danza, 51, who was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram south on Route 182, police said.

Heymann’s vehicle ultimately ran through the intersection, struck a pedestrian signal, and crashed into the front of Budd Lake Bagel & Deli II, authorities said.

The building was damaged in the crash, but no one was hurt, police said.

Heymann was charged with failure to observe a traffic signal and careless driving.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.