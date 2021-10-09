Trapped Driver Freed, Hospitalized Following 3-Car Crash On Route 202 In Hunterdon County

A trapped driver was freed and hospitalized following a three-car crash on Route 202 in Hunterdon County, authorities said.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes in front of the Northlands building in Raritan Township just after 4:20 p.m. Monday, the Flemington-Raritan Rescue Squad said.

Emergency crews at the scene freed the trapped driver using hydraulic rescue tools while paramedics cared for the other three patients involved, authorities said.

Once safely removed from the vehicle, the trapped driver was taken to Morristown Medical Center for further care.

The other three patients refused additional medical treatment/transport, authorities said.

The scene was cleared within about 45 minutes.

On Labor Day Monday 6 September at 1622 Hours, the Flemington - Raritan Rescue Squad, Raritan Township Fire Company, and... Posted by Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad on Friday, September 10, 2021

Assisting agencies include the Raritan Township Fire Company, Hunterdon Medical Center's Mobile Intensive Care Unit and the Raritan Township Police Department.

