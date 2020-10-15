Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
State Police: Two Cars Collide With Tractor-Trailer Carrying Carbon Dioxide On Route 78

Valerie Musson
Valerie Musson
New Jersey State Police
All lanes had reopened Thursday morning after a tractor-trailer carrying carbon dioxide collided with two other vehicles on Route 78 in Hunterdon County, state police said.

The crash occurred around Exit 24 near County Highway 523 in Tewksbury just after 6:30 a.m., NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told Daily Voice.

The westbound lanes were temporarily closed while crews moved the vehicles to the shoulder of the road and had them towed, police said.

No serious injuries were reported as a result of the crash, Curry said.

The scene was cleared with westbound lanes reopened about an hour later.

