Phillipsburg Couple Left Toddlers In Car So They Could Go Wine-Tasting, Prosecutor Says

John O’Mahoney, 43, and Radhika Vyas, 37, both of Phillipsburg, have each been charged with cruelty and neglect of children in the fourth degree, the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Troopers from the Washington Barracks responded to Four Sisters Winery in White Township on Feb. 25, on reports a man and woman had left two children ages 2 and 3 in a vehicle for 20 minutes, the prosecutor’s office said. While en route, troopers learned that the vehicle had left.

The car was found in Harmony Township that same day and the children were unharmed. However, the couple was still charged.

