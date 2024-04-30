Bud Bus Inc. Founder William Schlette, of West Nyack, was charged with deceptive business practices, money laundering, and drug offenses, according to Warren County Prosecutor Anthony Picone.

Two search warrants on Schlette's Bud Bus Inc, a van parked at 1077 State Highway 94 in Frelinghuysen Township, on March 7, culminated in the seizure of $1,900, a Ram Promaster van, a 2024 Loom trailer, suspected raw marijuana, and suspected cannabinoid infused products, Picione said.

Picone noted Schlette falsely advertised his big purple Bud Bus as a "100% legal" business, as depicted on the Bud Bus Facebook page.

"As the laws keep evolving and changing, The Bud Bus Company Inc. is fully up to date on all the changes," its website says. "With the guidance of our legal team, and CPA firm, we hope to service you anywhere and everywhere! With every purchase from our truck, you will receive a free gift, as our thank you!"

The Bud Bus appears to have five permanent locations with two in Hewitt, two in Newfoundland, and one in West Milford, NJ.

The Bud Bus travels to various towns in the Garden State, selling a wide array of marijuana products, its website shows. Bags of cannabis, Bud Bus gummies, pre-rolls, chocolate, and wax are offered on the Bud Bus website.

The Bud Bus promises customers a "free gift" with every purchase, according to the Bud Bus website, which accepts cash and Cash App only. The Bud Bus was also available for private events.

Schlette's social media presence indicates he's a father of three with a penchant for fishing and hunting. His LinkedIn page shows he works as a senior account executive by day.

