‘See You In Court:’ Warren County Dumpster Dodger Gets Public Call-Out

The public may never know the identity of the person who left several garbage bags full of junk on a Warren County sidewalk — but town officials used the trash to track the dumper down and call them out via social media.

“Dear Out-Of-Town-Dumper: Please stop bringing your garbage to our town and dispose of it in your own town,” begins a Monday evening Facebook post from the Borough of Washington.

The dumper — who officials say travels through the borough during work commutes — was promptly identified by their own trash and found online, officials said.

“Thank you for leaving junk mail in the bags so that we could identify you as well as look you up on social media,” reads the post.

“Your summonses are in the mail — see you in court!”

Dozens of citizens flocked to the post to share their sentiments, both amused and enraged.

“I love this! Way to go!” one commenter wrote.

The message — which officials said “takes the high road” by withholding the litterer’s identity — concludes with a harsh reminder to other “out-of-town-dumpers.”

“To all other Out-Of-Town-Dumpers: now that the Borough utilizes carts for disposal it is very easy for us to pick out the bags you leave. We will find you!”

