SEE ANYTHING? Police Seek Witnesses In Hunterdon County Crash That Seriously Injured 3

Police in Hunterdon County are seeking witnesses after a Morris County woman and two passengers were hospitalized with serious injuries in a crash on Route 523.

Diego Gonzalez-Destefan, 25, was driving a Mercury Sable east on Stanton Road when he drifted out of his lane and crossed over Route 523 without stopping at the stop sign last Friday shortly before 6:40 a.m., Readington Township Police said.

Gonzalez-Destefan, of Hampton, collided with Lisa Coston, 52, who was driving south on Route 523, police said.

Coston, of Netcong, was taken to Hunterdon Medical Center for treatment of injuries, police said.

Gonzalez-Destefan’s passengers — Daniel Gonzalez, 23, and Judith Anderson, 59, both of Hampton — were taken to local trauma centers for treatment of injuries suspected to be serious, police said.

The crash remains under investigation, police said. Witnesses are asked to make a statement to the Readington Township Police Department.

