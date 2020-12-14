Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Bucks
  • Northampton
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Breaking News: Study: NJ Ranks Near Bottom Of Naughtiest Sex-Search States At Christmastime
DV Pilot Police & Fire

SEE ANYTHING? Police Seek Witnesses In Hunterdon County Crash That Seriously Injured 3

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Route 523 in Readington Township
Route 523 in Readington Township Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Police in Hunterdon County are seeking witnesses after a Morris County woman and two passengers were hospitalized with serious injuries in a crash on Route 523.

Diego Gonzalez-Destefan, 25, was driving a Mercury Sable east on Stanton Road when he drifted out of his lane and crossed over Route 523 without stopping at the stop sign last Friday shortly before 6:40 a.m., Readington Township Police said.

Gonzalez-Destefan, of Hampton, collided with Lisa Coston, 52, who was driving south on Route 523, police said.

Coston, of Netcong, was taken to Hunterdon Medical Center for treatment of injuries, police said.

Gonzalez-Destefan’s passengers — Daniel Gonzalez, 23, and Judith Anderson, 59, both of Hampton — were taken to local trauma centers for treatment of injuries suspected to be serious, police said.

The crash remains under investigation, police said. Witnesses are asked to make a statement to the Readington Township Police Department.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice!

Serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.