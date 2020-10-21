Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Raid Of 26-Year-Old Warren County Man's Home Turns Up Pills, Mushrooms, Cocaine

Valerie Musson
Mansfield Township Police
Mansfield Township Police Photo Credit: Mansfield Township Police via Facebook

A 26-year-old Warren County man accused of selling cocaine and other drugs was arrested following a month-long investigation, authorities said.

Jeramy Lepisko, 26, was arrested Sept. 24 after a search of his home on Allen Road in Mansfield Township turned up cocaine, mushrooms, morphine, Suboxone, OxyContin, Xanax and more than $9,000 in cash, Acting Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said Tuesday.

Lepisko’s 2006 Ford Fusion was also confiscated in the investigation, Pfeiffer said.

Lepisko was charged with possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana and other drug possession offenses, Pfeiffer said.

The arrest is the result of a month-long investigation by the Warren County Prosecutor's Office Narcotics Unit, the Hackettstown Police Department, the Mansfield Township Police Department and the Washington Township Police Department. 

