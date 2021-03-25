Prosecutor: Former Warren County Municipal Tax Collector, 50, Stole Payments Totaling $824K

A Warren County woman admitted stealing more than $800,000 in payments while working as a municipal tax collector for three townships, authorities said.

Rachellyn Mosher, 50, misappropriated a total of $824,000 from taxpayers in White, Harmony and Lopatcong Township between 2013 and 2018, Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a joint release.

Mosher, of Lopatcong, pleaded guilty to official misconduct in Hunterdon County Superior Court Wednesday, Pfeiffer said.

She is required as per a plea agreement to spend five years in state prison with a four-year mandatory minimum before the possibility of parole.

She will also pay $924,813.28 in restitution, which includes the total amount of theft as well as expenses incurred by the townships as a result of the theft.

Meanwhile, Mosher has been banned from public employment and will forfeit her pension as part of restitution, both state and personal contributions.

Mosher’s sentencing is scheduled for Friday, May 14.

