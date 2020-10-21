Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police: Warren County Woman Hospitalized After Swerving Off Route 31, Crashing Into Tree

Valerie Musson
Route 31 south in Oxford Township
Route 31 south in Oxford Township Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Warren County woman was hospitalized after she swerved off Route 31 in Warren County and slammed into a tree Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Denise Drukker, 55, of Liberty Township, was driving a 2018 brown Dodge Ram 150 pickup truck in the left lane of Route 31 south in Oxford Township when she swerved into the right lane, up an embankment and into a tree just before 10:40 a.m., Washington Township Police Lt. John Kaufmann said.

Emergency crews extricated Drukker from the truck before taking her to St. Luke’s Warren Campus for treatment of unspecified injuries, authorities said.

The road was shut down for about 90 minutes following the crash, which remains under investigation, authorities said.

The Oxford Emergency Squad, the Oxford Township Fire Department, the Mt. Lake Fire Department, the Mansfield Township Police Department, the Hunterdon Medical Center Paramedics and New Jersey State Police also assisted at the scene.

