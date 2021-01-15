Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Bucks
  • Northampton
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police: DWI Warren County Woman, 46, Causes Truck Fire After Utility Pole Hit-And-Run Crash

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Intersection of East Avenue and Route 182/46 in Hackettstown
Intersection of East Avenue and Route 182/46 in Hackettstown Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Warren County woman was intoxicated when she hit a utility pole and sped away in a damaged car that caught fire shortly after, authorities said.

Jennie Worthington, 46, was driving a 2020 GMC pickup truck on East Avenue in Hackettstown when she hit a utility pole while making a left turn onto Route 182 around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, local police said.

Worthington then sped away, leaving the truck’s front passenger tire at the scene, police said.

A witness followed Worthington back to a home in Mansfield Township, where the damaged truck allegedly caught fire and was being put out with a garden hose.

Police arrived and arrested Worthington, of Mansfield Township, after seeing a heavily damaged truck and noticing signs of intoxication, authorities said.

She was charged with DWI, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report an accident and reckless driving.

Worthington was released and is scheduled to appear in court.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice!

Serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.