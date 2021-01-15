Police: DWI Warren County Woman, 46, Causes Truck Fire After Utility Pole Hit-And-Run Crash

A Warren County woman was intoxicated when she hit a utility pole and sped away in a damaged car that caught fire shortly after, authorities said.

Jennie Worthington, 46, was driving a 2020 GMC pickup truck on East Avenue in Hackettstown when she hit a utility pole while making a left turn onto Route 182 around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, local police said.

Worthington then sped away, leaving the truck’s front passenger tire at the scene, police said.

A witness followed Worthington back to a home in Mansfield Township, where the damaged truck allegedly caught fire and was being put out with a garden hose.

Police arrived and arrested Worthington, of Mansfield Township, after seeing a heavily damaged truck and noticing signs of intoxication, authorities said.

She was charged with DWI, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report an accident and reckless driving.

Worthington was released and is scheduled to appear in court.

