PHOTOS: RV Collides With Tractor-Trailer On Route 78

Valerie Musson
Email me
Both drivers suffered minor injuries after an RV collided with a tractor-trailer on Route 78 east, authorities said. Photo Credit: Huntington Volunteer Fire Co. #1 Station 75 Fire via Facebook
Both drivers suffered minor injuries after an RV collided with a tractor-trailer on Route 78 east, authorities said.

The crash occurred near milepost 3.6 just before Exit 3 in Phillipsburg on Friday around 12 p.m., according to the Huntington Volunteer Fire Co.

The front end of the RV was significantly damaged in the crash, causing debris to land in the roadway, the fire company said.

Minor injuries were reported, and the right lane was temporarily closed while debris was being swept out of the roadway.

