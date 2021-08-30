PHOTOS: RV Collides With Tractor-Trailer On Route 78

Both drivers suffered minor injuries after an RV collided with a tractor-trailer on Route 78 east, authorities said.

The crash occurred near milepost 3.6 just before Exit 3 in Phillipsburg on Friday around 12 p.m., according to the Huntington Volunteer Fire Co.

The front end of the RV was significantly damaged in the crash, causing debris to land in the roadway, the fire company said.

On Friday afternoon at 12:00pm, Huntington & Alpha Fire responded out to 78E around MM 3.6 just before Exit 3 for an MVA... Posted by Huntington Volunteer Fire Co. #1 Station 75 Fire on Monday, August 30, 2021

Minor injuries were reported, and the right lane was temporarily closed while debris was being swept out of the roadway.

