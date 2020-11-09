PHOTOS: 3-Alarm Fire Destroys Hunterdon County Home

Fire crews jumped to action to knock down a three-alarm blaze at a Hunterdon County home.

The fire broke out early Sunday morning at a home in East Whitehouse, according to a Facebook post from the Oldwick Fire Company.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered smoke coming from the back of the home and stretched multiple lines to the basement, authorities said.

Two dozen fire units worked on the blaze for more than seven hours before clearing the scene, authorities said.

Fire crews in Whitehouse, East Whiehouse and Readington also assisted, authorities said.

