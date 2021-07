Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a group in connection with reports of criminal mischief at a Warren County park.

The group — pictured above — is accused of criminal mischief at Thomas Stewart Park in Greenwich Township, police said Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the suspects’ identities is asked to contact Det. Kyle Lazier at (908) 454-1054 ext. 21.

