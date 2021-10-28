Hunterdon Prosecutor: Man Charged For Mailing Letters Of False Crimes Against Police Officer

A Warren County man who authorities say sent letters to various Hunterdon County residents with false allegations against a local police officer has been charged.

Trevor Deppe, 33, allegedly wrote and mail anonymous letters to residents in Lebanon Township, Glen Gardner and Califon between May and June of 2021, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson said in a Thursday release.

The letters contained false criminal allegations against a Lebanon

Township officer that were known by Deppe to be untrue, Robeson said.

Deppe, of Washington Township, was charged with third-degree false public alarm and released pending an appearance in Hunterdon County Superior Court.

Lebanon Township Police also assisted with the investigation.

