Hackettstown PD: Hackensack Man Nabbed Without License, Driving Recklessly In Wawa Lot

Valerie Musson
Wawa in Hackettstown (299 Mountain Ave.)
Wawa in Hackettstown (299 Mountain Ave.) Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 31-year old DWI man was driving recklessly and without a license in the parking lot of a Hackettstown Wawa, authorities charged.

Officers responded to the Wawa on Mountain Avenue on a report of a reckless driver shortly before 9:10 p.m. on Friday, June 19, Hackettstown Police said in a release.

Upon arrival, officers located Jake Forsythe, 31, of Hackensack inside the store and detected an alcoholic odor while speaking with him, authorities said.

Forsythe was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to breath test, careless driving, reckless driving, and failure to possess a driver’s license.

Forsythe was released pending an appearance in court.

