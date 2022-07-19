Contact Us
Deck Staining Rags Cause 2nd Hunterdon County House Fire In Weeks (PHOTOS)

Valerie Musson
The cause of a weekend fire in Hunterdon County was attributed to several rags that were used to stain a deck, marking the second fire from the same cause in a matter of weeks, authorities said.
The cause of a weekend fire in Hunterdon County was attributed to several rags that were used to stain a deck, marking the second fire from the same cause in a matter of weeks, authorities said.

The Quakertown Fire Company responded to the blaze on Pittstown Road in Franklin Township during the afternoon on Saturday, July 16.

Upon arrival, the fire was nearly out — though a follow-up inspection determined that the house had gone up in flames as a result of several rags that were used for deck staining, the department said.

Meanwhile, another fire that was reported within the last five weeks was found to have the same cause, the department said.

“Please be careful with where these items are stored after their usage,” said the Quakertown NJ Fire Company-91 Fire/Rescue.

Scroll down to view additional photos from the scene of the blaze.

