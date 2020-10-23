Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Warren County Woman, 55, Who Swerved, Struck Tree Dies At Hospital

Valerie Musson
Route 31 south in Oxford Township
Route 31 south in Oxford Township Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Warren County woman who swerved off Route 31 and slammed into a tree Tuesday morning died at the hospital the same day.

Denise Drukker, 55, of Liberty Township, was driving a pickup truck in the left lane of Route 31 south in Oxford Township when she swerved into the right lane, up an embankment and into a tree, Washington Township Police Lt. John Kaufmann said.

Drukker was extricated from the truck and taken to St. Luke’s Warren Campus, where she later died, her obituary says.

Born in Newark, Drukker and her husband, Doug, were known for their involvement with Cops N Rodders, a North Jersey-based car club that hosts auto shows, cruise nights and charity events.

In addition to her husband, Drukker is survived by her mother, Anita (Paternoster) Coyne, her brother, Joseph Coyne, her mother and father-in-law, Susan and Peter Baker, as well as countless other family members and close friends.

Drukker’s funeral will be held Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Cochran Funeral Home in Hackettstown.

