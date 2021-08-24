Hunterdon County Native, Deduction Analyst Joshua Parikh Dies At Age 27

Hunterdon County native and deduction analyst Joshua J. Parikh died August 22. He was 27.

Parikh lived in Califon and graduated from East Stroudsburg University, his obituary says.

Parikh was known for his love of sports, especially fantasy football, baseball and boxing, his memorial says. He also played basketball as a child.

Outside of hobbies, Parikh loved spending time with his family.

“He loved his brother and family with all of his heart,” reads his obituary. “His family came first. His brother Christopher Parikh was his best friend. Their relationship personified brotherhood.”

Parikh was passionate about his career and had worked as a Deduction Analyst at Reckitt-Benckiser in Parsippany, his memorial says.

Parikh is survived by his father and step-mother, Jigesh and Jane Parikh; his mother and step-father, Leslie Saleeby Parikh and Matthew Saleeby; his grandparents, Richard Sturgeon and Kaaren Wolfarth and Narendra and Bharti Parikh; his brother, Christopher Parikh; his step-brothers, Sam Hauptly and Justin Saleeby; step-sisters, Ellie Hauptly and Paige Saleeby; his aunts, Lizzy Miller and Jennifer Sturgeon; his uncles, Michael Sturgeon and Jiren Parikh, as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Parikh’s memorial will be held August 27 at the Cochran Funeral Home on High Street in Hackettstown.

Donations can be made in Parikh’s name to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, (785 Springfield Avenue, Summit, NJ 07901).

“Josh was a kind soul whose smile lit up every room he entered,” his obituary says.

