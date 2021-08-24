Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Obituaries

Hunterdon County Native, Deduction Analyst Joshua Parikh Dies At Age 27

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Hunterdon County native and deduction analyst Joshua J. Parikh died August 22. He was 27.
Hunterdon County native and deduction analyst Joshua J. Parikh died August 22. He was 27. Photo Credit: Facebook/Josh Parikh

Hunterdon County native and deduction analyst Joshua J. Parikh died August 22. He was 27.

Parikh lived in Califon and graduated from East Stroudsburg University, his obituary says.

Parikh was known for his love of sports, especially fantasy football, baseball and boxing, his memorial says. He also played basketball as a child.

Outside of hobbies, Parikh loved spending time with his family.

“He loved his brother and family with all of his heart,” reads his obituary. “His family came first. His brother Christopher Parikh was his best friend. Their relationship personified brotherhood.”

Parikh was passionate about his career and had worked as a Deduction Analyst at Reckitt-Benckiser in Parsippany, his memorial says.

Parikh is survived by his father and step-mother, Jigesh and Jane Parikh; his mother and step-father, Leslie Saleeby Parikh and Matthew Saleeby; his grandparents, Richard Sturgeon and Kaaren Wolfarth and Narendra and Bharti Parikh; his brother, Christopher Parikh; his step-brothers, Sam Hauptly and Justin Saleeby; step-sisters, Ellie Hauptly and Paige Saleeby; his aunts, Lizzy Miller and Jennifer Sturgeon; his uncles, Michael Sturgeon and Jiren Parikh, as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Parikh’s memorial will be held August 27 at the Cochran Funeral Home on High Street in Hackettstown.

Donations can be made in Parikh’s name to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, (785 Springfield Avenue, Summit, NJ 07901).

“Josh was a kind soul whose smile lit up every room he entered,” his obituary says.

Click here to view the full obituary of Joshua J. Parikh.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice!

Serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.