Hunterdon County Native, Beloved Mom Tia Christie Dies Suddenly At Age 32

Hunterdon County native and beloved mother Tia Marie Christie died suddenly in South Carolina on Oct. 24 at the age of 32.

Born at Hunterdon Medical Center in Raritan Township, Christie grew up in Hunterdon County and most recently worked at Copper Hill Country Club in Ringoes, her obituary says.

Christie was remembered as a creative soul who “constantly had a pen to paper, writing her heart out,” her memorial says.

“Whether through journal entries, candid poetic works, or original music, Tia’s writing provided her with the opportunity to speak from the depths of her soul in a way that spoken words could simply do no justice,” her obituary says.

Christie also had a green thumb and loved outdoor activities like gardening and horseback riding.

Above all, Christie was known for her unending love for her daughter, Charlotte, and her one-of-a-kind “zest for life.”

“No matter the challenges she faced, she courageously continued onward, only stopping to lend a helping hand to anyone and everyone in need of a little extra love,” reads her obituary.

“She never held a grudge and understood that people are perfectly imperfect and deserving of a second chance to ‘do better.’”

In addition to her daughter, Christie is survived by her father, Harold Christie and his wife, Cathy; her mother, Theresa Valentino and her husband, Anthony; her brothers, Anthony, Frankie and Joey Valentino; her sister, Jocelyn Christie, as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Christie’s visitation will be held Oct. 31 at Chapel of Wright & Ford Family Funeral Home on Route 31 in Flemington.

Donations can be made in Christie’s memory to Charlotte’s education fund by clicking here.

“We would like Tia to be remembered as laughing, ‘trying’ to dance and walking on her tiptoes, as well as her beautiful soul,” reads her memorial.

Click here for the full obituary of Tia Marie Christie.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.