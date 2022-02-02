Phillipsburg HS Teacher Admits Threatening To Leak ‘Embarrassing’ Info For Tenure Vote

A former Phillipsburg High School teacher admitted in court Wednesday to threatening to reveal “embarrassing” information about another employee in order to influence his tenure vote.

George Chilmonik, 75, made threats to leak embarrassing information unless an official with the school district “took action consistent with their demands to influence a tenure vote,” Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said.

Chilmonik, of Bethlehem, PA, pleaded guilty to second-degree conspiracy to commit official misconduct and will be entered into a pre-trial intervention program as a result of his “considerable cooperation” with the investigation, Pfeiffer said.

Former head wrestling coach Dave Post faced similar charges following the pair’s arrest in April 2021, DailyVoice.com reported.

The Warren County Prosecutor’s Office and the New Jersey State Police Official Corruption North Unit handled the investigation.

