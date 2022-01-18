Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Employee Charged With Embezzling $122,000 From Bergen Company
News

Mega Millions Lottery Player Wins $50K In Hunterdon County

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Hampton Wine & Spirit on Route 31 North in Hampton
Hampton Wine & Spirit on Route 31 North in Hampton Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

There was one third-tier prizewinning ticket sold in Friday's Mega Millions game, NJ Lottery officials said.

The winner matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn to win the $50,000 prize. 

The winning ticket was purchased at Hampton Wine & Spirit on Route 31 North in Hampton.

The winning numbers for Friday's drawing were: 05, 08, 13, 22, and 48.

The Gold Mega Ball was 25, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

The Mega Millions Jackpot now totals $347 million, and the next drawing will be held on Tuesday, January 18.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.