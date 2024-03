An investigation into Jose Jarquin-Jarquin by the High Bridge Police Department and the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office began after the girl disclosed the sexual assaults to friends and a school counselor, leading to his arrest, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson said.

Jose Jarquin-Jarquin had been found guilty of multiple counts of sexual assault last October, Robeson said.

