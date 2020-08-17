Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Lifestyle

These Spots Were Ranked Best Places To Live In Warren County

Valerie Musson
This Mountain Top Drive home is listed at $750,000 on Zillow.
This Mountain Top Drive home is listed at $750,000 on Zillow. Photo Credit: Zillow

We’ve seen the best places to live in New Jersey, but what about Warren County?

According to a newly-released set of rankings by Niche.com, the top three spots in the area are Vienna, Phillipsburg and Panther Valley.

Top areas for diversity in the county include Beattystown, Phillipsburg and Hackettstown, and the top-ranked spots to purchase a house include Vienna, Brass Castle and Panther Valley.

Here are the other top places to live in Warren County, according to Niche.com. Crime, quality of schools, things to do and cost of living were among the factors used in determining the rankings.

  • 4. Hackettstown
  • 5. Belvidere
  • 6. Washington
  • 7. Beattystown
  • 8. Alpha
  • 9. Brass Castle
  • 10. Hardwick Township
  • 11. Oxford
  • 12. Delaware Park
  • 13. Greenwich Township
  • 14. Independence Township
  • 15. Lopatcong Township
  • 16. Blairstown Township
  • 17. Anderson
  • 18. Liberty Township
  • 19. Allamuchy Township
  • 20. Columbia

Click here for the full list.

