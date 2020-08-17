These Spots Were Ranked Best Places To Live In Warren County

We’ve seen the best places to live in New Jersey, but what about Warren County?

According to a newly-released set of rankings by Niche.com, the top three spots in the area are Vienna, Phillipsburg and Panther Valley.

Top areas for diversity in the county include Beattystown, Phillipsburg and Hackettstown, and the top-ranked spots to purchase a house include Vienna, Brass Castle and Panther Valley.

Here are the other top places to live in Warren County, according to Niche.com. Crime, quality of schools, things to do and cost of living were among the factors used in determining the rankings.

4. Hackettstown

5. Belvidere

6. Washington

7. Beattystown

8. Alpha

9. Brass Castle

10. Hardwick Township

11. Oxford

12. Delaware Park

13. Greenwich Township

14. Independence Township

15. Lopatcong Township

16. Blairstown Township

17. Anderson

18. Liberty Township

19. Allamuchy Township

20. Columbia

Click here for the full list.

