Live Your Best Life At Warren County’s Newest 55+ Community

Luxurious apartments, resort-like amenities, and the upscale lifestyle you deserve are all within reach at Warren County’s newest active adult community.

Located just off of Route 57 in scenic Lopatcong, Horizons at Autumn Ridge has everything you need to start living your best life. Scheduled for occupancy in December 2020, this gorgeous four-story elevatored building will feature 50 modern one and two-bedroom garden apartments complete with high-end fixtures and finishes, making it the perfect place to call home.

With gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, quartz kitchen and bathroom countertops, and in-suite laundry, no detail has been overlooked in the design of Horizons at Autumn Ridge’s apartments.

Horizons at Autumn Ridge’s robust amenity offerings will ensure every day feels like a vacation, all without leaving the community. The community boasts a private outdoor heated pool and spa and a covered outdoor pavilion with a lounge, fireplace and television. Additional community amenities include a BBQ/grill station, game area with card tables, reading nook, conference room, lounge/dry bar, package concierge system, elevator lounges on each floor, and a state-of-the-art, on-site fitness center. The pet-friendly community also offers a pet washing station, bark park and walking/biking trails, providing further on-site recreational opportunities for residents.

Further enhancing the residential experience, Horizons at Autumn Ridge is located just steps away from Autumn Ridge at Lopatcong, a 148-unit, 14-building luxury multifamily community. Featuring the same high-end finishes and in-home amenities as Horizons at Autumn Ridge, Autumn Ridge at Lopatcong’s community amenities include a heated private pool as well as a mailroom with package concierge system, game room, conference room, lounge/dry bar, a full on-site fitness center and a sensory sensitive playground.

Constructed and managed by Larken Associates, one of the Northeast’s leading residential developers and property managers, every aspect of the Horizons at Autumn Ridge community reflects the firm’s 50-plus-year attention to detail and commitment to high-quality construction. Additionally, Larken Associates’ 24/7, on-site property and community management team provides peace of mind and responsive service.

This luxury community does not come at a luxury price, however. Leasing opportunities for Horizons at Autumn Ridge and Autumn Ridge at Lopatcong start at $1,575. Horizons at Autumn Ridge is already 20 percent pre-leased with occupancy slated for December 16. Overall, the Autumn Ridge community is 30 percent pre-leased, so act soon to secure your space in this one-of-a-kind community.

To learn more about rental opportunities at Horizons at Autumn Ridge, please contact (866) 585-3491 or HorizonsAutumnRidge@Larken.net. For more information on leasing in the Autumn Ridge community, please contact (833) 280- 4545 or AutumnRidge@Larken.net or check out the community online.