Luxury Is Only A Step Away At New Warren County Community

We know how hard it can be to find a luxury apartment community that checks all of your boxes. Far too often you are forced to compromise when it comes to location, adaptability, amenities and affordability.

Those days are over.

Located just off of Route 57 in Lopatcong, Warren County’s newest luxury residential community provides it all. With 148 one- and two-bedroom garden and garage-style units spread across 14 buildings, Autumn Ridge at Lopatcong has something for everyone.

No detail has been overlooked in the design of Autumn Ridge’s apartments. Each apartment features a gourmet kitchen, in-home laundry, quartz kitchen and bathroom countertops, and stainless-steel appliances.

Autumn Ridge’s resort-style amenities ensure residents can enjoy a vacation lifestyle without leaving their community. Built around a modern, centrally located clubhouse, Autumn Ridge boasts an outdoor heated pool with a covered lounge and a BBQ/grill station, game room, conference room, lounge/dry bar, package concierge system as well as a full on-site fitness center and sensory sensitive playground. The pet-friendly community also offers a pet washing station, bark park and walking/biking trails, providing further on-site recreational opportunities for residents.

Additionally, the on-site 50-unit Horizons at Autumn Ridge age-restricted community offers a modern, amenity-rich luxury living experience for residents 55 and over. Featuring the same high-end finishes and in-home amenities as Autumn Ridge, Horizons at Autumn Ridge’s community amenities include a heated private pool as well as a mailroom with package concierge system, game area with card tables, reading nook, conference room, lounge with dry bar and elevator lounges on each floor. Horizons provides members of the 55+ community with a perfect place to call home in one of New Jersey’s most exciting residential communities.

Constructed and managed by Larken Associates, one of the northeast’s leading residential developers and property managers, every aspect of the Autumn Ridge community reflects the firm’s 50-plus-year attention to detail and commitment to high-quality construction. Additionally, Larken Associates’ 24/7, on-site property and community management team provides peace of mind and responsive service.

This luxury community does not come at a luxury price, however. Leasing opportunities for Autumn Ridge and Horizons at Autumn Ridge start at $1,575. Autumn Ridge is already 25 percent pre-leased, so act soon to secure your space in this one-of-a-kind community.

For more information on leasing in the Autumn Ridge community, please contact (833) 280-4545 or AutumnRidge@Larken.net or check out the community online. To learn more about rental opportunities at Horizons at Autumn Ridge, please reach contact (866) 585- 3491 or HorizonsAutumnRidge@Larken.net.