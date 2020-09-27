Find Your Dream Home At Autumn Ridge At Lopatcong This Fall

As the days get shorter and the nights get cooler, would there be anything better than cozying up in a brand-new, state-of-the-art home in the heart of one of New Jersey’s most picturesque settings?

That dream can be a reality at Autumn Ridge at Lopatcong, Warren County’s newest luxury residential community. No detail has been overlooked in the design of Autumn Ridge’s 198 garage and garden style apartments. Every apartment features a gourmet kitchen, in-home laundry, quartz kitchen and bathroom countertops, and stainless-steel appliances as well as modern layouts that prioritize functionality and openness. Select units even feature in-home dens perfect for working from home or virtual learning.

The luxury does not end in your apartment. Autumn Ridge’s resort-style amenities ensure residents can enjoy a vacation lifestyle without leaving their community. Built around a modern, centrally located clubhouse, Autumn Ridge boasts an outdoor heated pool with a covered lounge and a BBQ/grill station, game room, conference room, lounge/dry bar and package concierge system as well as a full on-site fitness center and sensory sensitive playground. The pet-friendly community also offers a pet washing station, bark park and walking/biking trails, providing further on-site recreational opportunities for residents.

With its on-site 50-unit Horizons at Autumn Ridge age-restricted community, Autumn Ridge at Lopatcong truly has something for everyone. The stand-alone building features the same high-end finishes and in-home amenities as Autumn Ridge to bring a modern, amenity-rich luxury living experience to residents 55 and over. Horizons at Autumn Ridge also boasts dedicated community amenities including a heated private pool as well as a mailroom with package concierge system, game area with card tables, a reading nook, conference room, lounge with dry bar and elevator lounges on each floor.

Constructed and managed by Larken Associates, one of the northeast’s leading residential developers and property managers, every aspect of the Autumn Ridge community reflects the firm’s 50-plus-year attention to detail and commitment to high-quality construction. Additionally, Larken Associates’ 24/7, on-site property and community management team provides residents with peace of mind and responsive service.

This luxury community does not come at a luxury price, however. Leasing opportunities for Autumn Ridge and Horizons at Autumn Ridge start at $1,595. Autumn Ridge is already over 40 percent pre-leased and Horizons at Autumn Ridge is 22 percent pre-leased, so act soon to secure your space in this one-of-a-kind community.

We are now offering private tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today by contacting us at (833) 280-4545 or AutumnRidge@Larken.net. For more information on leasing opportunities at Horizons at Autumn Ridge, please contact us at (866) 585-3491 or HorizonsAutumnRidge@Larken.net.