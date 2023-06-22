Overcast 70°

Lambertville Men Stole Over $80K From Senior Living Resident: Authorities

Two Lambertville men were charged after allegedly scamming more than $80,000 from a senior living resident in Bridgewater, authorities said Thursday, June 22.

Sanders J. Mishkin and Ronald Cusano, both 65, were charged with theft by deception, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said. Mishkin was also charged with attempted theft by deception.

Investigators say Mishkin took more than $80,000 from the senior living resident’s account without permission and for personal gain, at least $10,000 of the funds tied to Cusano’s transactions.

Both were charged and released pending court appearances.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Special Investigation Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Bridgewater Township Police Department at (908) 722-4111.

