DWI Driver Crashes Into Telephone Pole: Readington PD

Josue Calix Gamaz was traveling north on County Route 523 near Mountain Road when he struck a telephone pole, Readington Township police said. The crash caused the pole to snap in half and the wires and pole blocked the road, police said.

Calix Gamaz failed field sobriety tests and was taken into custody, police said. He was issued a motor vehicle summons for DWI, possession of an open container, reckless driving, careless driving, failure to maintain lane, failure to possess an insurance card and throwing objects from a motor vehicle, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.