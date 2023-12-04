Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Hospitalizes Hackettstown Woman: Police

On Sunday, Dec. 3, at approximately 6:20 p.m., the Hackettstown police responded to a residence on the 100 block of Willow Grove Street for a welfare check.

The woman told police she was not feeling well.

The Hackettstown Fire Department was requested to check for possible readings of carbon monoxide.

The fire department detected high levels of carbon monoxide throughout the house, police said.

The woman tas taken to Hackettstown Medical Center. She was then later transported to a hospital in Brooklyn, police said.

Police reminded everyone to check their carbon monoxide and smoke detectors.

