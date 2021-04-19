Locally-Owned Coffee Shop Beansie's Opens In Warren County

A new coffee shop has opened in Warren County.

Beansie’s Coffee Shop in Washington held its soft opening April 17, its Facebook page says.

The locally-owned shop offers a variety of coffee, espresso and homemade drinks as well as pastries, cookies and other treats for anyone with a sweet tooth.

The shop officially opens Tuesday, its page says — though operating hours aren’t yet set in stone.

“We're playing around with the hours for about the first 2 weeks, then we'll set regular hours based on when there is the most foot traffic and business,” reads the shop’s page.

For more information, visit the website.

Beansie’s Coffee Shop, 16 E. Washington Ave., Washington

