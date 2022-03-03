Carbon Monoxide Scare Evacuates Hunterdon County ShopRite

A carbon monoxide scare evacuated a Hunterdon County ShopRite Thursday morning, authorities said.

Emergency crews responded to the Franklin Township store and confirmed elevated CO levels, the Quakertown Fire Company said.

Additional crews from Annandale and High Bridge were requested to help conduct an “exhaustive search” of the building and narrow down the possible sources of the leak, QFC said.

Meanwhile, an ambulance from South Branch responded as mutual aid, the fire company said.

Ultimately, an outside contractor solved the problem and ensured that the store was safe for re-entry, authorities said.

QFC thanked Franklin Township Police and ShopRite’s management, who they said was “great to work with.”

“NJ passed a law a few years ago requiring CO alarms in commerical properties and today’s incident showed the importance of the detectors,” QFC said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.