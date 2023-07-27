Fair 92°

Police ID Motorcyclists Killed In Route 18 Crash

The two motorcyclists who were killed in a multi-vehicle crash Monday night, July 24 in Marlboro have been identified by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

Kashon Cross, 18, of Hazlet and Gregory K. Tutt Jr, 22, of Keansburg were killed in a collision with three other vehicles, the prosecutor's office said.

A 2019 Hyundai Tucson, 2017 Subaru Impreza, 2008 Mercedes-Benz 550, along with a 2005 Suzuki GSX and a 2001 Yamaha YZF motorcycle collided on Route 18 north near County Road 520 in Marlboro, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago previously said.

Both motorcycle riders were pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver of the Tucson and their passenger were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is being urged to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Nicolas Logothetis at 800-533-7443 or Marlboro Township Police Officer Aaron Murdock at 732-536-0100. 

