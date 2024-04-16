Jessica Sawicki, 37, of Point Pleasant, was arrested on Monday, Apr. 8, and charged with five counts of second-degree sexual assault and five counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

New Jersey Fish and Wildlife officers found Sawicki and the victim "in states of undress" in the back of the victim's car at Assunpink Wildlife Management Area in Upper Freehold Township on Sunday, Apr. 7, officials said. The victim was described as at least 16 years old but younger than 18.

According to the affidavit, Sawicki admitted to having unprotected sex with the victim at least five times since December 2023. Sawicki told police that all "sexual encounters" were in the back of the victim's car in the same area near Assunpink Lake, the affidavit says.

The student attends Hamilton High School West, where Sawicki taught English prior to being placed on administrative leave.

"The alleged incident goes against our professional standards as a school district and is far removed from the expectations we have for the personal conduct of an employee," principal Brian Smith and superintendent Dr. Bruce Rocco said in a letter to the community. "We have no tolerance for any actions that harm or could potentially harm our students. The actions of one staff member do not represent the hard work and dedication of our entire school community."

The district also said there was no indication that any of the accused sexual assaults happened on school property.

In a since-deleted bio on the school’s website, Sawicki said she was in her seventh year of teaching at Hamilton West, and had gotten married three years ago.

“I truly enjoy getting to know the students where and helping them become the best versions of themselves while they strive for their futures,” the bio reads.

Following her arrest, Sawicki was held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution to await a detention hearing. Jail records still listed her as an inmate as of Tuesday, April 16.

Anyone with information about Sawicki should call the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at 800-533-7443.

