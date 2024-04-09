Jessica Sawicki, 37, of Point Pleasant, was arrested for "having a sexual relationship" with a student, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said in a news release on Tuesday, Apr. 9. She was charged with five counts of second-degree sexual assault and five counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

The investigation into the Hamilton High School West teacher began in early 2024. Investigators said Sawicki "engaged in sexual acts" at Assunpink Wildlife Management Area in Upper Freehold Township.

Sawicki was held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution to await a detention hearing. Sawicki's name and profile had been removed from the teacher directory on Hamilton High School West's website as of press time.

Anyone with information about Sawicki should call the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at 800-533-7443.

