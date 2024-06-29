Freehold Special Education Teacher Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Student: Prosecutors

Allison Havemann-Niedrach, 43, of Jackson Township, was charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced her arrest in a news release on Saturday, June 29.

Prosecutors said Havemann-Niedrach is a teacher at Freehold Intermediate School and according to her LinkedIn profile, she teaches special education in the borough's district. Her teacher page was removed from the FIS website as of press time.

Investigators said Havemann-Niedrach had a "sexual relationship" with a student earlier in 2024. She was held in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution to await a detention hearing.

Havemann-Niedrach's LinkedIn page said she was previously a special education teacher for South Brunswick, Christa McAuliffe Middle School in Jackson, Wakisha Charter School in Philadelphia, and the Middlesex Regional Educational Services Commission. She also taught at Clifton Avenue Grade School in Lakewood, according to a staff directory.

Anyone with information about Havemann-Niedrach should call the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at 800-533-7443.

