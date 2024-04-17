Marlboro Mother Claims Middle School Teacher Sexually Abused Daughter, Prompting Investigation

The upset parents of a 13-year-old girl confronted the Marlboro Township Board of Education at a regularly scheduled workshop meeting on Tuesday, Apr. 16. The girl's mother claimed her daughter was "molested" in a hallway of Marlboro Memorial Middle School.

During her public comment, the mother identified the teacher by name and vaguely described the incident that she said was caught on surveillance video. She also said her daughter has suffered daily from depression, anxiety, and uncontrollable fear.

The mother also claimed the teacher had been moved "from school to school" because of issues like "sexualized conversations" with children, bullying peers, intimidation, and misconduct.

"You let this predator in our school," the mother shouted at the board.

The Daily Voice emailed the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office about the accusations. A spokesperson said, "We will get back to you on this," but didn't respond further as of press time.

Marlboro school superintendent Michael Ballone addressed the incident in a letter to families on Wednesday, Apr. 17.

"As soon as we became aware of the situation, action was taken, and the staff member in question was immediately removed from her position," Ballone wrote. "In addition, the Board of Education President was notified. Our administrative team continues to work closely with law enforcement, the State Board of Examiners which regulates teacher licensure and credentials, and other authorities to ensure a thorough investigation is conducted."

The mother disagreed with Ballone and accused the district of allowing the teacher to voluntarily leave her position.

"You are a disgrace," said the mother. "You can't even terminate [her]. She resigned! Sixteen-year pension, publicly boasting about a change in career, luxury, right to resign. You sent this predator back into the world."

In his letter, Ballone said there was no evidence of other similar incidents happening in the district.

"We believe this to be an isolated incident, but we are taking all necessary precautions to safeguard all students," wrote Ballone. "Although incidents like these can cause concern within our community, please know we are committed to providing support and resources to any students, staff, or families who may be in need."

The mother also claimed a letter she received from the district's attorney Marc Zitomer seemingly blamed her for the incident. Zitomer apologized to the mother during the meeting, saying it was not his intent to blame her.

Zitomer also said there was "no prior issue" with the teacher that made district leaders think that "she would have conducted herself as inappropriately, as unprofessionally, and as abusively as she did."

The mother also accused the district of failing to establish state-mandated training policies to protect children against "foreseeable harm."

"It is going to be my mission in New Jersey to let them know how dangerous this school is," she said.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Apr. 17, Mayor Jonathan Hornik said the township was aware of the investigation.

"We have been informed by representatives of the Board of Education that the school employee in question is no longer in the presence of any students," Mayor Hornik posted. "Our job as parents, and as public officials, is first and foremost to protect our citizens, especially our children who are the most vulnerable amongst us. These very serious and disturbing allegations are currently under active investigation by the Marlboro Police.

"Our thoughts are with the student and her family during this difficult time."

Zitomer also said the district was legally constrained from discussing the case further because it was facing potential litigation "with a significant monetary demand."

