Overcast 51°

SHARE

Marlboro Schools Bomb Threat

Bomb threats were sent to a New Jersey school district where a teacher is under investigation for abusing a student, prompting a 2-hour delay Thursday, April 18, authorities said.

Marlboro Memorial Middle School in Marlboro Township, NJ.

Marlboro Memorial Middle School in Marlboro Township, NJ.

 Photo Credit: Marlboro Township Public Schools
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Marlboro police confirmed threats were sent to the middle school and the Board of Education buildings.

At 6:12 a.m., Daily Voice was bcc'd on a hateful email saying bombs had been placed in various Marlboro schools. The email also said the Marlboro school district "is either extremely incompetent or outright evil... You not only allowed but you encouraged the molestation and child abuse of children at this school."

ALSO SEE: Marlboro Mom Tells BOE Teacher Sexually Abused Daughter, Investigation Launched (VIDEO)

Daily Voice has forwarded the email to authorities and reached out to the Marlboro Superintendent of Schools for comment.

to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE