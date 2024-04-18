Marlboro police confirmed threats were sent to the middle school and the Board of Education buildings.

At 6:12 a.m., Daily Voice was bcc'd on a hateful email saying bombs had been placed in various Marlboro schools. The email also said the Marlboro school district "is either extremely incompetent or outright evil... You not only allowed but you encouraged the molestation and child abuse of children at this school."

ALSO SEE: Marlboro Mom Tells BOE Teacher Sexually Abused Daughter, Investigation Launched

Daily Voice has forwarded the email to authorities and reached out to the Marlboro Superintendent of Schools for comment.

