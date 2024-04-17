Douglas Yorke Jr., 72, of Red Bank, was hit by a black 2017 Honda HR-V at around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, Mar. 31, a Shrewsbury police spokesperson said. The crash happened on Samara Drive, just south of Obre Place.

Yorke was brought to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune to be treated for his injuries. He died at the hospital on Thursday, Apr. 11, according to his obituary.

Yorke grew up in Rumson and raised his three children in the Jersey Shore borough. He graduated from Syracuse University and the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

Yorke was also remembered for his passion for writing.

"Doug was an avid writer, with many professional publications, several op-eds in the New York Times, a blog on mergers and acquisitions, and enough personal narratives to stuff a memoir," his obituary said.

Yorke released a 1996 book titled 'Hitting the Road: The Art of the American Road Map.' According to the book's Amazon listing, it features more than 200 illustrations of road maps.

The book also looks back on the cultural impact of maps before GPS directions started guiding travelers on trips.

"For generations of intrepid motorists, free maps available at gas stations across America charted the dreams and thrills of adventure on the open road," the book's Amazon description said. "Hitting the Road traces our country's love affair with the automobile through the colorful graphics and alluring images that graced these charming remnants of a bygone era."

Beyond writing, Yorke's obituary also said he loved riding bicycles. He went on long journeys across the east coast and Texas.

Yorke had a goal to ride enough miles to "circumnavigate the globe."

"Despite several significant injuries over 20+ years, he couldn't resist "hitting the road" on a beautiful day," Yorke's obituary said. "This Easter Sunday, his sunny ride was to be his last."

Yorke's funeral will be held at St. George's by the River Episcopal Church on Lincoln Avenue in Rumson. The service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 11.

Shrewsbury police continued to investigate the crash.

