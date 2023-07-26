18-Year-Old Motorcyclist Among 2 Dead In Multi-Car Crash On Route 18

Kashon Cross was one of two motorcyclists killed in the crash on Monday, July 24 on Route 18 involving three cars, family friends said on a GoFundMe campaign. The other motorcyclist's name had not been released, Daily Voice reported.

"Kashon was just 18 years old and still had so much more life to live," Melissa Kennedy of Hazlet, a lifelong family friend, said on a GoFundMe page. "If you knew him you knew that he trumped anything that he touched, from the football field to motocross and anything in-between."

A second GoFundMe page was organized by Kashon's girlfriend's family.

Kashon was a son, brother, uncle, boyfriend, cousin, nephew, grandson, Kennedy said, adding, "He leaves an emptiness in anyone that has ever known him. His bright smile, gorgeous eyes and loving personality was all taken way to soon."

Please help me help this family that has been through enough in this lifetime to put their child to rest, she said.

All donations will be used solely for funeral expenses and "everything that goes with giving this young man a proper burial and final resting place," she said. Funeral arrangements had not been finalized.

