A truck overturned on Interstate 287 in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash occurred about 11:45 a.m. on Friday, April 22 near the entrance ramp to Exit 2 in Edison, initial reports said.

The rollover crash caused the ramp to be shut down, reports said.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.