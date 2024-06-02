Old Bridge officers responding to Route 9 and Ferry Road found a wrecked Ford Mustang with four occupants and a BMW with two occupants around 1:05 a.m. Sunday, June 2, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

All four of the Mustang's occupants were taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital for treatment, and were in stable condition as of press time.

The driver of the BMW was taken to RWJUH in critical condition while the passenger, Kristina Godich, 31, of Manalapan, was killed, the prosecutor's office said alongside local police.

All other drivers and occupants that were involved in the crash were treated at the scene and released. It wasn't immediately clear how many other vehicles were involved or what caused the accident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Steve Connolly of the Old Bridge Police Department at 732-721-5600 ext. 3820 or Detective Matthew Colonna of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at 732-745-3354.

