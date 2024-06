Mohammed Uddin was crossing the Exit 123 ramp in Sayreville around 9:45 p.m. Friday, May 31, when he was struck by a Dodge SUV and Buick SUV, heading south near milepost 124.6, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said.

Uddin, of Old Bridge, was pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported.

