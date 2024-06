Kenneth Halvorsen Jr., of Toms River, was found on the vessel that had been moving in a circular pattern in the bay in Sayreville around 1:55 p.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said.

The boat ran aground prior to troopers' arrival, Lebron said. Halvorsen was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation, and no additional information is available at this time.

