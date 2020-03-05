Contact Us
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Return to your home site

Menu

Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Jets' Quinnen Williams Arrested For Carrying Gun At LaGuardia Airport
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Authorities: Man Threatens Jewish Manager Of Jersey City Building Where 3 Were Shot Dead

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
A Jersey City man is accused of threatening a man dressed in tradition Hasidic, Jewish clothing outside of the kosher market where three innocent people were shot dead in a hate crime last December.
A Jersey City man is accused of threatening a man dressed in tradition Hasidic, Jewish clothing outside of the kosher market where three innocent people were shot dead in a hate crime last December. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Jersey City man threatened the property manager of a building where three people were gunned down in a hate crime last year, authorities said.

The manager was leaving the Martin Luther King Drive building dressed in traditional Hasidic clothing around 11:50 a.m. Tuesday when Taylor Stackhouse, 38, threatened him, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Authorities arrested Stackhouse on Thursday and charged him with several counts each of bias intimidation and terroristic threats, as well as a disorderly harassment count, Suarez said.

Three innocent people were slain in the same building on Dec. 10, 2019.

Jersey City Detective Joseph Seals was killed by the same shooters earlier that day.

They both were killed by law enforcement officers.

Authorities saw no connection between the killings and Tuesday's incident, Suarez said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hudson Daily Voice!

Serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Hudson Daily Voice!

Serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.