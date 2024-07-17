On Thursday, July 4, Richard Sharp a.k.a. Famouss Richard, pointed a handgun at two people during an argument in the parking lot at QuickChek on 22nd Street, Bayonne police said in a release. He then fled the scene in his vehicle, police said.

Sharp has 231,000 followers on Instagram where he interviews people on the street, shares photos of cash, and posts his music.

Sharp was arrested at his home on Isabella Avenue, where a defaced firearm with a large capacity magazine were recovered, police said.

He was charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a handgun and possessing a defaced firearm, among other charges, police said.

Following his arrest, he was transported to the Hudson County Corrections and Rehabilitation Center.

