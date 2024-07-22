Fair 76°

Massive Alarm Fire Rips Through Bayonne Home

A fire ripped through a Bayonne home early Monday, July 22.

 Photo Credit: Bayonne OEM
Cecilia Levine
The three-alarm blaze broke out on West 32nd St between Ave C & JFK Boulevard.

Multiple streets were closed as of 4 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

