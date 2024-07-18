Stacked: Fiery Crash Closes Route 440 In Bayonne

The crash happened in the northbound lanes closing the roadway at Pulaski Street and Goldsborough Drive as of 10:25 p.m., the OEM said.
No further information was available.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.
A fiery crash involving one car that landed on top of the other closed Route 440 in Bayonne Thursday night, July 18.
The crash happened in the northbound lanes closing the roadway at Pulaski Street and Goldsborough Drive as of 10:25 p.m., the OEM said.
No further information was available.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.
SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE