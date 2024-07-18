Fair 77°

Stacked: Fiery Crash Closes Route 440 In Bayonne

A fiery crash involving one car that landed on top of the other closed Route 440 in Bayonne Thursday night, July 18.

At the scene.

 Photo Credit: Bayonne OEM
Cecilia Levine
The crash happened in the northbound lanes closing the roadway at Pulaski Street and Goldsborough Drive as of 10:25 p.m., the OEM said.

No further information was available.

