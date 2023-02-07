Grizzly Details Surface As Lindsay Clancy Appears In Court For Kids' Murders

Prosecutors allege that a 32-year-old mother from the South Shore intended on killing her children, but her defense attorney claims a mental illness drove her to do it.

Appearing on Zoom from her bed at a Boston hospital, Lindsay Clancy was arraigned in Plymouth District Court on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The Duxbury mother is charged with the deaths of her three children: 5-year-old Cora Clancy, 3-year-old Dawson Clancy, and 8-month-old Callan Clancy.

She pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and three counts each of strangulation and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office reports.

Prosecutors suspect Lindsay plotted and was fully aware of her intentions when she strangled her children to death at their Duxbury home on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

The day started with Lindsay bringing Cora to the pediatrician and the duo returning home to play in the snow with Dawson. Lindsay appeared in good health as she snapped pictures and sent text messages to her mother, prosecutors said during the arraignment.

Later that day, Lindsay asked her husband Patrick if they could get takeout from ThreeV Restaurant in Plymouth and to pick up kid's MiraLAX at the nearby CVS.

When Patrick called Lindsay from the store asking which medication to buy, Lindsay appeared to be in the "middle of something," according to Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague.

Phone records also revealed that Lindsay searched how long it takes to drive from the Clancy's house to the ThreeV. That drive equals about 10 minutes, according to Google maps.

Patrick would eventually come home to find that his wife had attempted suicide by jumping out of a second-story bedroom window. Lindsay told her husband that their kids were in the basement, which is where Patrick found each of them with exercise bands tied around their necks.

Cora and Dawson were later pronounced dead at the hospital and Callan was declared dead the following Friday, as previously reported by Daily Voice. As officers ran into the basement to help Patrick, he apparently yelled, "She killed the kids," according to Sprague.

Lindsay was charged with Cora and Dawson's murder the next day, as previously reported by Daily Voice. She has remained hospitalized and in police custody ever since.

Defense Attorney Kevin Reddington advocated that Lindsay, needs "dire medical attention" that she ultimately would not receive if she were to be incarcerated.

He pointed to Lindsay's battle with postpartum psychosis that started after the birth of Callan, her youngest child. The mother even checked herself into McLean Hospital, a psychiatric unit in Belmont, on Jan. 1, Reddington said.

Afterwards, Lindsay consulted "a number of doctors" who kept prescribing her different medications including an SSRI and a benzodiazepine – both of which can cause suicidal ideations.

Lindsay also once told a psychologist she heard a “male voice” telling her to kill her children and herself before the incident.

"She's suicidal. She's extremely emotional," Reddington told the court. "However she's unable, and has been unable, to express any happiness or sadness."

Reddington also spoke about Lindsay's relationship with her family, work as a nurse and desire to have more children. He even pulled out what is considered a wish vase that contained several wishes that Lindsay wrote for herself and her children.

"This is not a situation that was planned by any means," Reddington told the Judge. "This is a situation that clearly was a product of mental illness."

Pivoting to her physical health, Lindsay is said to be paralyzed from the waist down after her attempted suicide. This means that she will never fully recover and will require constant care.

This led Judge John Canavan to set no bail and rule that Lindsay must stay in the hospital until she is cleared to be moved to a rehabilitation center. Canavan also scheduled a probable cause hearing to determine if Lindsay will need more care. The hearing is set for Tuesday, May 2.

